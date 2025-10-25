Egg Cart Scheme Cracks Open Job Opportunities

Warangal: As part of the Egg Cart Scheme introduced by the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), 100 egg carts were distributed in Warangal to provide self-employment to jobless youth and promote egg consumption. NECC zonal chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao distributed the carts free of cost at O City.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the scheme is the dream project of NECC national president Anuradha Desai. It provides beneficiaries with food carts to sell a wide variety of egg-based dishes apart from simple boiled or fried eggs, thereby generating income while encouraging nutritious food habits.

Each egg cart, valued at around ₹55,000–₹60,000, is fully equipped with a mini gas cylinder, stools, and a water bottle, enabling beneficiaries to start the businesses immediately. The initiative focuses on value-added egg products and aims to make eggs a part of daily diets, promoting them as a protein-rich food source.

He added that the scheme is being implemented in other regions as well. A pilot project, ‘Egg Rural Marketing,’ has already been launched in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The movement, he said, draws inspiration from Dr B.V. Rao, the Father of the Indian Poultry Industry and founding chairman of NECC, who transformed poultry farming from a small-scale activity into a modern, organised industry.