EFLU V-C congratulates students excelled in GATE linguistics examination

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof. N. Nagaraju on Thursday congratulated the students who qualified and performed exceptionally well in the GATE linguistics examination 2025.

Five students, who secured top all India ranks are K.N. Aadithya (All India Rank 2), Riddhi Karkare (All India Rank 3), Dhyuthy Krishna Kumar (All India Rank 4), Oshin Padhye (All India Rank 5) and Aparna Sankar (All India Rank 7).

Thirteen other students also qualified in the examination. The success rate this year has been 100 per cent, according to statement issued here.

The students were honoured by the Vice Chancellor for their outstanding performance. The five top rankers were given a gift as a token of appreciation for bringing pride to the School of Language Sciences and the University.

All the 17 students were presented with a certificate of appreciation. On the occasion, an online newsletter of the School of Language Sciences was also launched by the Vice Chancellor.