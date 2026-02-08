EFLU Hosts Japanese Fest

Hyderabad:The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, opened HY‑SAI, a two‑day Japanese cultural festival on Friday, centred on Japanese social values and student engagement.

“Punctuality, discipline, and politeness,” EFLU Vice‑Chancellor Prof. N. Nagaraju said at the inauguration, describing traits he linked to academic life as much as to Japanese culture.



Organised by the university’s Department of Asian Languages, the festival features workshops, performances and food traditions on campus. Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice‑Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), attended the opening ceremony and spoke of her interest in carrying the festival’s spirit to the open university.



Students and visitors moved between sessions on origami, sadō (tea ceremony) and kimono dressing, while Bon Odori dance and other cultural performances added pace to the programme.

