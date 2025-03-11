Efforts On to Tap Drinking Water from SRSP, Komaram Bheem Projects

Adilabad: The state government is making efforts to supply drinking water to Utnoor, Sirikonda and Indravelli mandals through Mission Bhagiratha from Komaram Bheem project and SRSP.

These mandals are prone to drinking water shortage and their woes have worsened with temperatures soaring over last one month. People walk long distances to fetch water while some are seen bringing water in plastic cans on bullock-carts.

Drinking water scarcity is a seasonal problem here despite Mission Bhagiratha. Officials found that Mission Bhagiratha water does not reach many villages due to damages in pipelines and hilly terrain.

The state government is planning to develop the Chickman project to increase its storage capacity and repair its canals to provide water to the standing crops in Sirikonda and Indravelli mandals in Adilabad district.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju asked officials to identify villages facing drinking water scarcity since there is a possibility of water shortage during summer. He said the state government released Rs 60 crore last year for digging bore-wells and making repairs to Mission Bhagiratha pipelines.

Kudimetha Gangaram Patel of Kautala village of Mediguda gram panchayat said they have been facing hardship due to water scarcity and added that existing bore-wells have become defunct.