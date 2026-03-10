Efforts On To Arrange Water For Wildlife In Kawal Tiger Reserve

ADILABAD: With the onset of summer, the forest department is taking steps to quench the thirst of wildlife in Kawal Tiger Reserve amid hints that temperatures will be high this season.

They are creating water ponds, saucer wells and solar-powered pump sets and ramp wells for the wild animals and birds to quench their thirst during the summer season, since the water bodies, streams and rivulets may dry up during the summer with high temperatures.

Foresters are also trying to prevent animals from entering nearby villages and water bodies outside the forests. Most of the water bodies and stream and rivulets were dried up by March. “Arrangements are being made to provide drinking water to the wildlife,” they said.

Forest staff at the Kawal Tiger Reserve has begun repairing the existing solar pump sets and are setting up four new solar pump sets and two percolation tanks to ensure the availability of water for the animals.

Officials fear that poachers may cause harm to the antelopes if they enter villages and agricultural wells in search of drinking water.

According to official sources, there are 34 solar-powered percolation tanks. Among them, only 25 are in working condition. “We are taking steps to repair them so as to arrange water for the animals. There are some sausar wells, and these are being cleaned for use during the summer season,” they said.

FDO of Jannaram, M Rammohan, told Deccan Chronicle that he visited Bison Kunta in Kawal tiger reserve and found the pond had dried up. “We got solar pump repairs done to fill the pond with water,” he said.

"Wild-animals depend on natural salt lakes in the forest to quench their thirst. We are also making use of water from the Kadam canal passing through the Kawal Tiger Reserve, to help the animals get water,” he said.

The forest department had also constructed check dams on the streams. Efforts are being made to fill the water ponds, officials said.