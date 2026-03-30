Edula Drawal Disparity Sparks Protests In Nalgonda

NALGONDA: The state government’s decision to fix different drawls levels from the Edula (Veeranjaneya) reservoir for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Dindi Lift Irrigation Schemes has triggered opposition in Nalgonda district.

A circular issued by the engineer-in-chief of irrigation in December 2025, which surfaced recently, fixed the drawal level at 436 metres for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy (Vattem) project and 440 metres for the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme. Residents, particularly from fluoride-affected Munugode and Marrigudem mandals, have objected to the disparity.

Retired chief engineer Paduru Indrasena Reddy said the Dindi scheme was planned to draw 30 tmc ft of water from the Edula reservoir within 60 days. “A two-metre difference in the water draw level at Edula reservoir would limit the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme to just 8 tmc ft, instead of 30 tmc ft over 60 days,” he said.

He said the project was intended to provide irrigation to 3.6 lakh acres, but at the present drawal level it may not cover even 80,000 acres.

Listing the reservoirs under the Dindi scheme, he said Singarayapally, Gourelli, Irvinaik, Gottimukka, Chinthapally, Krishnarampally and Shivannagudem were planned in a series. He indicated that with eight tmc ft of water, supply may reach only up to Gottimukka, affecting areas in Devarakonda and Munugode constituencies.

Fluorosis Vimukthi Porata Samithi founder Kanchukatla Subash said residents of fluoride-affected areas were relying on the Shivannagudem reservoir to address long-standing fluorosis concerns. “Filling the reservoir will help bring groundwater fluoride levels down to normal,” he said.

He said fluoride levels in groundwater have also affected crops, and warned of agitation if the government does not revise the drawal levels for the Dindi scheme.