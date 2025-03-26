Educators urged to embrace AI in teaching

Hyderabad: With artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transforming knowledge delivery, educators in India have been urged to adopt AI-driven teaching methods to stay globally competitive. Experts stress that integrating AI tools in classrooms is no longer optional but essential for the future of higher education.

A group of international scholars, including researchers from Harvard University, recently trained Indian faculty on leveraging AI for lesson planning, active learning and teacher well-being. Conducted virtually, the programme provided hands-on experience in using AI to personalise and enhance teaching effectiveness.

“The challenge is not just understanding AI—it’s about applying it effectively in real classrooms,” said Dr Praveen Mamidala, organising secretary of the training and principal at University College, Telangana University. “We don’t want AI to replace teachers, but rather to support them in making education more engaging and impactful.”

One of the key takeaways from the programme was the importance of a “train-the-trainer” model, where educators who receive AI training would, in turn, train others nationwide. Telangana University registrar Prof. M. Yadagiri emphasised the urgency of AI adoption in Indian education.

“AI is transforming learning worldwide. If our teachers don’t adapt, our students will fall behind,” said Prof. Yadagiri. “We need a structured system where trained educators can pass on their knowledge, ensuring AI-driven teaching reaches every corner of the country.”

The initiative was led by Dr Pavani, a Fulbright scholar at Harvard Graduate School of Education, alongside international experts. The programme aimed to bring Harvard’s advanced AI expertise to Indian universities, particularly in rural areas with limited technological exposure.

Harvard experts, including Prof. Mao Dominic, director of STEM Design and Training, showcased AI-powered tools that help teachers automate lesson planning, encourage active learning, and manage stress. Sessions also explored how AI can personalise instruction for students with diverse learning needs.

“We’re at a turning point where AI can be either a disruptor or a powerful tool for change,” said Aleksander Lazovoski, one of the trainers. “Teachers must be trained not just to use AI, but to think critically about how it can enhance their teaching without replacing human connection.”

Funded by United Way of Hyderabad, a charitable organisation focused on education and social impact, the programme went beyond AI tools, fostering a mindset of innovation among educators. Participants were encouraged to integrate AI-driven strategies into their classrooms and train their peers, ensuring a wider impact across the education system.