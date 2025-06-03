Education Must Serve Society: Governor

Hyderabad: Education is meaningful only when it goes beyond individual success and contributes to society, said Telangana Governor and JNTUH Chancellor Jishnu Dev Varma, addressing graduates at the university’s 13th convocation on Tuesday.

This year, 91,840 degrees were awarded across undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and PharmD programmes, a scale university officials say the reach of affiliated institutions and the demand for engineering and applied sciences education in the state.

Behind the numbers lies a broader institutional transition. Over the last academic year, JNTUH secured Rs 498 crore in research funding from central and state agencies, marking one of its highest tallies to date. Administrators attribute the growth to a stronger push for research-oriented academic work and more competitive grant applications from faculty.

Additionally, 237 students from 25 countries have enrolled in JNTUH. Officials say this trend is supported by the adoption of NEP-driven reforms, including skill-based curricula, digital integration and more flexible academic structures.

Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Kishan Kumar Reddy, addressing the gathering, talked about the university’s launch of the R25 curriculum, designed to make education more industry-aligned and skill-focused. He noted that recent recognitions such as the CII Haritha Haram Award and the National NSS Award were evidence of the university’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement.

The Governor urged students to apply their learning beyond professional goals. “We are in a time of fast-moving technology, but values, creativity and ethical direction must guide how we use it,” he said. He also stressed the role of India’s youth in leading the country towards self-reliance and innovation-led development.

University officials say the next phase for JNTUH will involve strengthening research ecosystems, building long-term international collaborations, and ensuring equity in access to science and technology education.