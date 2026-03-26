Education Key to Transform Families: R&B Minister

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday urged parents to ensure uninterrupted education for children, stating that education can transform families.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a Government Junior College building in Kangal mandal of Nalgonda district, being constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore.

The minister said the state government is prioritising education and establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools in every constituency with modern facilities. He said Intermediate students will also be provided breakfast along with mid-day meals from the coming academic year.

“The people of Nalgonda have shaped my journey, and I will always be available to serve them. With the support of Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda will be developed into the State’s leading district,” he said.

He outlined development proposals for Kangal mandal, including lift irrigation works estimated at ₹50 crore, a warehouse, industrial development between Kangal and Nalgonda, and additional infrastructure. MLC Shankar Naik and district collector B. Chandrasekhar were present.