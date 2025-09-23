Education Is the True Weapon, Says Nizamabad Inter Education Official

Nizamabad: District Intermediate Special Education Officer Dasari Oddenna on Tuesday urged students to recognise that education is the true weapon for success, study diligently, and achieve excellent results. He noted that while some students of girls’ colleges were securing good marks, all students should aim not only for 100 per cent pass results but also for high scores.

Oddenna was speaking as the chief guest at the freshers’ party held at Nizamabad Government Girls Junior College. He reminded students that education is their real strength and instructed teachers to strive for cent percent results. He also advised students to stay away from mobiles and televisions to focus better on their studies.

District Intermediate Education Officer Tirumalapudi Ravi Kumar, college principal Gandham Budhiraju, district academic cell organiser Narsaiah, Ailapur Government Junior College Principal, and district principals’ association president Chinnaiah were present on the occasion.