Education is Our Top Priority, Says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the State government was according top priority for the education sector.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for IIIT in Mahbubnagar district, he said the State government was giving more importance to education and irrigation sectors in the district. After Burgula Ramakrishna Rao from Mahabubnagar, he got the opportunity to become the Chief Minister from the district after 75 years.

“Education is the only solution to our problems and at the same time we need to improve the language as well. If we want to be developed in life on all fronts, we have to work hard with commitment,” he explained.

“I belong to a remote village in Achampet constituency and became the Chief Minister. Even though I was not a minister, I became CM with the support of everyone. I am taking the State forward with an idea of ​​doing good for people,” he said.

“In the past, lands were distributed to landless poor, tribal and dalits. Now, there is no land even to give house pattas to the poor. Education is the only way for us,” Revanth Reddy said, making it clear that education is the top priority of the government.

Stating that the government was constructing an integrated school with Rs.200 crore, Revanth Reddy said, “We get opportunities only through education. The future also depends on it. We are bringing all educational institutions to Mahabubnagar district. Education without commitment is of no use in life. Education brings respect in the society.”

“We are also providing financial assistance to those appearing for civil services. We will prepare the IIIT building within a year,” he added.