Education, Health Top Priority of Cong. Government: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced on Wednesday that improving primary education and healthcare remains a top priority for the state government, with an emphasis on making quality services accessible to the underprivileged.

During the inauguration of a newly constructed Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kanagal built at a cost of Rs 56 lakh, the minister unveiled a state-of-the-art glaucoma centre. He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensure that poor citizens no longer need to rely on private hospitals. “Our goal is to upgrade government facilities with advanced medical equipment so that every Assembly constituency will have a model PHC capable of handling deliveries and minor surgeries,” Venkat Reddy said.

The minister also highlighted significant financial support for the healthcare sector, noting that letters of credit worth Rs 1,600 crore have been issued to assist patients with treatments. Additionally, plans are underway to construct four Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals in Hyderabad, and Rs 2,600 crore has been sanctioned for a new building at Osmania Hospital. The Critical Care Unit at the Government General Hospital in Nalgonda is slated to open by the end of March 2025, with 59 deputed doctors being recalled to bolster services there.

In collaboration with the Centre for Life Sciences and Mahindra University, the newly established glaucoma centre in Kanagal now features advanced wave analyser machines that capture retina images and assess patients’ eyesight. Another glaucoma centre is scheduled to open next week at the Devarakonda area hospital. Venkat Reddy urged citizens above the age of 60 to undergo regular eye check-ups to aid early detection of glaucoma.

The minister also announced that mega health camps would be conducted in the district during the summer season, encouraging residents to take advantage of the enhanced healthcare services.