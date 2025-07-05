Education, Health Top Priority for Telangana Govt: Sridhar Babu

KARIMNAGAR: The state government is prioritising education and healthcare, with a strong commitment to quality education reflected in the success of the Badi Bata programme. As a result, 25 students have transferred from private schools to the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) for Girls in Manthani, said IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu.

The minister, along with district collector Koya Sriharsha, laid foundation stones for various projects and inaugurated several development initiatives in the Manthani constituency of Peddapalli district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu announced that digital classrooms have been established at Manthani ZPHS for girls at a cost of ₹58 lakh, to equip students with the latest technologies. He stressed the importance of students developing a solid foundation in modern technology to succeed in a competitive future.

He highlighted that computer labs and libraries in government schools are now superior to those in private institutions, and announced plans to equip all government schools in the Manthani constituency with digital classrooms through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.

The minister emphasised the need for students to be exposed to emerging technologies such as robotics and autonomous vehicles, and encouraged them to make use of the innovative prototyping center in Manthani.

Criticising the previous BRS government for its inadequate support to the education sector, Sridhar Babu stated that the current Congress government has filled over 10,000 teaching posts through a large-scale DSC recruitment drive in its first year, while also creating over 60,000 government jobs. He added that teacher transfers and promotions were carried out transparently, in accordance with rules, and without any controversy.

The government is also launching a targeted initiative to educate students about Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, along with training teachers in AI-driven teaching methods. He emphasised the need to enhance English-speaking skills among students in government schools, and urged teachers to take proactive steps to improve language proficiency. He also announced that a digital staff room would soon be established for teachers at Manthani ZPHS.

The minister instructed officials to convert the remaining classrooms at the school into digital classrooms, with the goal of transforming Manthani ZPHS into a fully digital institution. He encouraged students to follow their teachers' guidance, master emerging technologies, and strive to become responsible citizens contributing meaningfully to society.

Sridhar Babu also revealed that a small software company has already been established in Manthani town, providing employment to 30 local youth. He added that with continued skill development among students and young professionals, the region is poised to attract more industries in the future.