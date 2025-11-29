Educated Youth, Women Bring Energy To Sarpanch Polls

ADILABAD: Young and educated unemployed youth are showing interest in contesting the sarpanch elections in several places, with many parents encouraging their educated daughters to enter the fray.

In some gram panchayats, family members, even siblings, have filed nominations against each other. High competition is being reported for the sarpanch posts in major gram panchayats such as Utnoor and Indravelli.

Banoth Kaveri, who has completed her BSc in agriculture and is preparing for Civil Services, has filed her nomination for the Narnoor gram panchayat. Her father, local leader Gajanand Naik, encouraged her to contest, saying educated youth must enter politics to serve society.

In Indravelli mandal, three brothers, former sarpanch Lakhan Singh, Kubher Singh and Anar Singh, have filed nominations for the Emayikunta gram panchayat.

In a surprising case, mother-in-law Thodasam Laxmi Bai and her daughter-in-law Thodasam Maheshwari have both filed nominations for the sarpanch post of Heerapur gram panchayat in Indravelli.

Former Utnoor ZPTC Charulatha Rathod of the BRS has filed her nomination for the sarpanch post of the major Utnoor gram panchayat.

A large number of candidates filed nominations across different locations in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday. Long queues were seen at nomination centres in Utnoor in Adilabad district and Ponkal in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district. Officials issued tokens to manage the large crowds. Due to the heavy turnout, the nomination process is expected to continue until midnight in some places.