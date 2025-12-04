Educated Professionals Join Sarpanch Race in Warangal, Karimnagar

Warangal: The current round of panchayat elections is witnessing a significant trend of highly educated individuals, including lawyers and post-graduates, entering the race for sarpanch posts, often leaving behind lucrative careers to serve their communities in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

This shift, officials and locals say, is driven by the success of educated sarpanches in the previous elections, which has inspired more qualified people to contest. In several villages, community groups are actively urging educated members of their social circles to stand for election, recognising the need for capable and articulate leaders to handle local issues.

One such contestant is Mara Teja, 26, a young lawyer who studied at Osmania University and has filed his nomination for the sarpanch post in Kunaram village of Kalvasrirampur mandal in Peddapalli district. Teja’s father, Kishore, is a Principal District Court lawyer and a former MPTC member, giving Teja a strong local grounding. Villagers note that he is among the youngest candidates in the fray.

In Nagunoor village of Karimnagar Rural mandal, Methuku Hemalatha Patel, a practicing advocate for a decade and a motivational speaker for women and children, has entered the sarpanch race. Hemalatha, who recently contested the Graduate MLC election, is adding considerable interest to the political contest in Nagunoor.

Similarly, Gorred Harichandana, 26, who holds an MSc in Agriculture, is contesting for the BC (women)–reserved sarpanch post in Bethigal village of Veenavanka mandal in Karimnagar district. She says her decision stems from a long-standing desire to serve the public.

The trend is also reflected in candidates who resigned from government jobs to contest. Banothu Tirupathi Naik, from Devanpalli village in Jagtial district, quit his position as an anaesthesia technician at Jagtial Government Medical College so he could work for the development of his native village.

Similarly, Barigela Babu, a state artist with the Telangana Cultural Department, resigned from his contract position, which earned him a monthly salary of about ₹31,868, to contest for the sarpanch post in Thirumalayapalli village of Raikal mandal in Warangal district.

Adding a unique dimension to the election, Nerella Jyothi, a former Maoist leader who worked with the outfit for 19 years, has filed her nomination for the BC (women)–reserved sarpanch post in Shivangalpalli village of Konaraopet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Jyothi, who surrendered in 2023 citing health reasons, said she is now focused on addressing the village’s issues and sees the election as an opportunity for public service. During her time with the Maoist party, she rose to the level of District Committee member and also served as the State Press in-charge.