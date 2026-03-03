eDNA Uncovers Unknown Biodiversity in Eastern Ghats

Hyderabad: Scientists have uncovered previously undocumented biodiversity in the Eastern Ghats using advanced environmental DNA (eDNA) techniques, highlighting the need for scientifically-informed conservation strategies.

The findings were presented at a four-day symposium hosted by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) at its Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) campus in Hyderabad.

Researchers at LaCONES-CCMB used eDNA genetic material shed by organisms into soil and water to assess biodiversity across the Eastern Ghats. Unlike traditional biological sampling, eDNA allows scientists to detect species without directly observing or capturing them.

The studies revealed a rich array of life forms, including insects, arthropods, fish, reptiles, birds, mammals, plants and even microorganisms, many of which have not been formally documented in the region.

Dr Umapathy, chief scientist at LaCONES, said integrating genomic tools with ecological and evolutionary research can help trace how species originated and spread, how habitats have transformed over time, and which regions require urgent conservation focus.

Scientists noted that the Eastern Ghats, an ancient and fragmented mountain range, distinct from the Western Ghats, remains poorly studied despite facing mounting threats from habitat loss, fragmentation and climate change.

Experts stressed that conservation efforts must integrate genomic data with landscape-level information such as land-use patterns, habitat connectivity, topography and satellite-based land cover mapping.

By combining gene-level insights with ecosystem and spatial data, researchers said authorities can better identify vulnerable populations, detect hidden diversity, prioritise restoration zones and develop climate-resilient conservation plans.