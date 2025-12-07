ED to Use Technology to Speed up Resolution of Cases

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate senior officers discussed the need for a robust mechanism to collect evidence and adapt to evolving crime patterns, particularly in areas such as money laundering, human trafficking, and drug trafficking.

ED director Rahul Navin proposed new methods for investigating cases related to financial crimes at the 33rd quarterly conference of zonal offices of the agency at Gujarat.

Hyderabad-ED officials explained recent breakthroughs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the progress of cases related to money laundering and other offences.

The Hyderabad Zonal office has been successful in detecting sensational cases and restituting properties from accused companies to victim banks and customers. For instance, the Hyderabad ED restituted properties in the Shaikh Nowhera case, the Agri Gold case, and others.

The conclave placed emphasis on fast-tracking investigations and concluding cases efficiently through enhanced use of technology. The sessions focused on the optimum use of national and international databases, forensic tools, artificial intelligence, open source intelligence (OSINT) techniques, and digital resources to strengthen evidence collection, improve analytical capabilities, and expedite complex financial crime investigations.

Officials reiterated that identifying high-impact cases that posed a greater threat to financial systems and national security was crucial. Discussions centred on the need for a robust mechanism for evidence collection and adapting to evolving crime patterns, particularly in areas such as money laundering, human trafficking, and drug trafficking. Various typologies of offences — including FDI violations, misuse of global depository receipts (GDRs), and the use of cryptocurrency for remittances — were also discussed.

Another important aspect discussed revolved around strengthening processes to track fugitives and take action against individuals evading investigation or trial. Productive use of legal instruments such as proclaimed offender proceedings, fugitive economic offender (FEO) declarations, Red Notices, and extradition processes was highlighted.

Discussions were also held on enhancing international cooperation in financial crime investigations and ensuring timely communication and coordination among relevant government agencies. ED director Rahul Navin stressed the importance of balancing enforcement with individual rights.

The topics addressed during the conference included technology-driven investigations, FERA adjudication, tackling undisclosed foreign assets, and administrative matters.