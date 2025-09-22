ED To Quiz More Tollywood Stars

Hyderabad:The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which has questioned several Tollywood actors in connection with the betting apps case, is likely to summon more celebrities and app managements based in India for further inquiry.

Earlier, the ED recorded statements from actors Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Manchu Lakshmi and others for allegedly promoting betting apps and on suspicion of financial transactions. Officials said more celebrities, influencers, and others may be called to provide leads in the case.



The probe was initiated based on cases registered by Hyderabad police and the CID. The ED suspects financial transactions were involved in promoting betting apps that amassed huge amounts of money by duping customers.