ED To Probe Money Laundering In IBomma Case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate has initiated its probe into iBomma’s prime accused Immadi Ravi focusing on the money laundering angle.

In a communication to Hyderabad police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar, the ED sought details of the police investigation in the iBomma case, especially information on international financial transactions, sources in the ED disclosed.

The accused Ravi, lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison, had allegedly converted the illegal proceeds into cryptocurrency and deposited the amounts in multiple national and international bank accounts using the names of various individuals and establishments, sources said. At the time of Ravi’s arrest, the city cybercrime police froze `3 crore in his accounts.

Police commissioner Sajjanar said Ravi confessed during interrogation to earning `20 crore. “It is a multi-layered scam leading to PMLA. Along with the ED’s PMLA probe, our teams will also be conducting a parallel investigation,” Sajjanar said.

For further investigation, the city police filed a petition before the court seeking Ravi’s police custody. The police will officially hand over investigation details to the ED. The directorate will file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after obtaining police custody to question Ravi on the PMLA angle, the sources further revealed.

The law-and-order wing and cybercrime police will continue their probes separately, while the ED will investigate only the PMLA aspects. The directorate has already collected Ravi’s international account details, sources disclosed.