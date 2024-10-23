ED Summons Former Collector D. Amoy Kumar for Inquiry

Hyderabad:The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly summoned former district collector D. Amoy Kumar for an inquiry scheduled on Wednesday, according to sources.

Amoy Kumar was the collector of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts during the tenure of the previous BRS government. He is currently joint secretary in the animal husbandry department.



Among other cases of land allotment in Rangareddy district, the ED is investigating the handing over of 100-acre Bhoodan land parcel in Survey No. 181 at Nagaram, Maheshwaram mandal, according to legal counsel of complainant Dastagir Shareef. The land was sold to K. Sridhar Reddy of EIPL Constructions, Shareef alleged in a complaint.



In the same subject, an FIR was issued by the court against R.P. Jyothi, former tahsildar of Maheshwaram in FIR No. 83 of 2023 for selling government land.

