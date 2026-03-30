ED Steps In To Probe Rs 138 Crore Mule Account Cyber Fraud in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a probe into a Rs 138 crore cyber fraud involving mule accounts, following the arrest of 25 persons by Karimnagar police in a case with alleged international links.

Police Commissioner Goush Alam had earlier announced the arrests, which include RBL Bank manager Bhuvanagiri Kalyan and cashier Aisha Begum. Investigators said international cyber criminals routed stolen funds through local bank accounts, referred to as mule accounts, to obscure the money trail.

A team of ED officials has reached Karimnagar and is examining the financial transactions, account holders and the roles of the arrested bank employees and intermediaries.

Sources said the ED team met Commissionerate officials and collected key records, including the First Information Report (FIR), remand diaries and related documents, to initiate a money laundering investigation.

Officials said the case involves cross-border elements and are working to identify the main operators behind the network. The role of bank staff in allegedly bypassing internal safeguards to enable the transactions is also under scrutiny.