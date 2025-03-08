ED seizes Falcon CMD's aircraft in RGIA

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday acted quickly and seized an eight-seater business jet in which scam-hit Falcon Group chairman and managing director (CMD) Amardeep Kumar had fled the country.

Sources said that the ED officials received inputs that the aircraft was about to land at the Shamshabad airport, rushed to the airport, conducted a search of the aircraft, recorded statements of the crew and close associates of Amardeep Kumar. ED officials then seized the aircraft, saying it was purchased from the proceeds of crime.





The ED had registered a case against the Falcon Group and its CMD Amardeep Kumar and others in connection with an `850-crore Ponzi scheme linked to the Falcon invoice discounting platform. The company promised returns of up to 12 per cent per annum, with the maturity period between 45 and 180 days but allegedly cheated the customers.

The aircraft, a Hawker 800A, is a mid-sized business jet and was purchased in the name of Prestige Jets Inc. by Amardeep Kumar for $1.6 million (`13.94 crore) in 2024. A general declaration retrieved from the Customs department revealed that Amardeep Kumar along with Vivek Seth had fled the country on January 22 using the aircraft.



