ED Searches 15 Locations in NMC Bribery Case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in 10 states as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged bribery and manipulation of the regulatory framework for medical colleges in the country.

The entities from Telugu states include Gayatri College in Visakhapatnam, related to Dr Hari Prasad and Ankam Rambabu of Hyderabad.

According to sources, the ED collected bank statements of Dr Prasad and Rambabu, who jointly managed the regulatory affairs of Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Warangal.

The officials verified the records of Gayatri College in Visakhapatnam and questioned the staff of the college. The ED also questioned Dr Prasad of Kadiri in Anantapur, Venkat, director of Gayatri Medical College in Visakhapatnam, and Dr Krishna Kishore of Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam.

Similarly, the ED officials also conducted raids on Joseph Kommareddy of Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences in Warangal. The accused reportedly offered a huge bribe to NMC officers to get permissions and to fill the medical seats without the approval of NMC officials.

Apart from the telugu states, the raids were conducted in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The money laundering case stems from a June 30 registered FIR of the CBI where it was alleged that bribes had been paid to government officials, including officials of the National Medical Commission (NMC) in lieu of disclosing confidential information pertaining to the inspection of medical colleges to the key managerial persons related to medical colleges and middlemen.

On June 30, 2025, the CBI officials in Delhi registered cases against 35 persons, including the five Telugu persons: Venkat, director of Gayatri College, Visakhapatnam, Dr Prasad of Kadiri, Krishna Kishore of Akkayyapalem, Ankam Rambabu of SR Nagar, Hyderabad, and Joseph Kommareddy of Warangal.

While posing as a consultant to medical colleges, Dr Prasad was engaged in unlawful activities such as arranging dummy faculty members for statutory inspections and facilitating the issuance of Letter of Renewal and other regulatory approvals from the authority including the National Medical Council. Krishna Kishore, acting on the directions of Dr Prasad, has collected `50 lakh from Venkat of Gayatri Medical College for making favours.

The CBI had claimed to have busted a network of officials of the Union health ministry and the NMC, intermediaries and representatives of private medical colleges, who were allegedly involved in “egregious” acts, including graft and manipulation of procedures.

It had named 34 people in the FIR, including eight officials of the health ministry, one from the National Health Authority and five doctors who were part of the National Medical Commissioner (NMC) inspection team.

The CBI arrested eight people in the case which included three doctors of the NMC team who were held for allegedly taking a bribe of `55 lakh for giving a favourable report to a Chhattisgarh-based medical college.