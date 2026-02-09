ED Raids Rice Miller, College Owner In Kodad Ahead Of Polls

NALGONDA: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to rice miller and engineering college owner Neela Satyanarayana in Kodad town of Suryapet district.

According to sources, the searches were carried out at six locations, including Satyanarayana’s residence, offices and houses belonging to his relatives in Kodad.

ED officials reportedly seized documents and files related to the Kodad Institute of Technology and rice mills owned by Satyanarayana, suspecting tax evasion and investments allegedly made in violation of prescribed rules. The searches were conducted on the basis of inputs suggesting that he had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said Satyanarayana had earlier faced allegations in connection with the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) scam.

The raids, carried out just two days ahead of the municipal elections, triggered political and public discussion in Kodad, where Satyanarayana is a well-known businessman.

However, ED officials did not issue any official statement on the searches conducted in the town.