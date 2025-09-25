ED Raids in Surrogacy Case Linked to Hyderabad’s Srushti Fertility

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched searches in connection with the high-profile surrogacy case involving Universal Srushti Fertility centre. Raids are being carried out simultaneously in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. According to officials, the investigation focuses on alleged violations of surrogacy laws as well as large-scale financial transactions that have raised red flags.

Srushti Fertility has already been in the spotlight after police registered multiple cases against the clinic. Dr. Namrata, who is at the center of the controversy, along with several others, has been arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police has been probing the matter for months.

With the ED stepping in, the case has taken a new turn, expanding the scope of investigation beyond legal violations to include possible money laundering. Further details on the financial probe are awaited.