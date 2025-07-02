ED Raids Ex-HMDA Director’s House In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at the residence of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) former Director Shiva Balakrishna here on Wednesday. The State government placed him under suspension after he was arrested in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Balakrishna, who is also former secretary of Telangana State Real Estate Regulation Authority (TS RERA), was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in March 2024 in a case related to illegal assets worth Rs.100 crore.

The investigation agency has seized documents related to open plots, commercial complexes, residential and agriculture lands located at different places in Hyderabad and its surroundings after he was arrested.