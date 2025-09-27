ED Raids Dealer Who Sold Car to KTR Wife’s Firm

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday raided two places, including the residence of car dealer Basarath Ahmed Khan in Jubilee Hills in connection with tax evasion under the Foreign Exchange Maintenance Act (FEMA).

The ED is likely to summon his customers, including the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao's wife Shailima as one of the cars that he sold — a Land Cruiser with registration number TG09 D 6666 —is registered in the name of At Home Hospitality Services, where she is a director.

According to sources, Friday’s raids were carried out at Khan's residence in Jubilee Hills and his showroom SK Car Lounge at Gachibowli. During the raids, the ED officials reportedly collected purchase invoices of cars issued by SK Cars Lounge since it was established.

The ED action was based on cases registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Ahmedabad against Khan and others. The dealer reportedly evaded tax to the tune of `100 crore by undervaluing the vehicles and selling them to customers.

According to sources, the ED officials reportedly obtained data from the DRI and other sources in connection with the irregularities in selling cars from the SK Cars Lounge to customers and the dealer reportedly evaded the tax. Sources further stated that the car dealer reportedly bought cars from the US, and Japan by creating fake documents.

ED officials found that Khan had brought more than 30 high-end cars. DRI officials ahd arrested Khan in May and questioned him.

A few days ago, Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted, “Is car party running on smuggled luxury cars? Why is Twitter Tillu seen in Land Cruisers imported by luxury car scam-accused Basarath Khan, arrested by DRI Ahmedabad? Why are they registered with companies linked to former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's family? Were these cars bought at market price or undervalued? How were payments made — benami, masked income, or laundering? Doesn’t this make KCR’s family direct beneficiaries of the conspiracy? Truth must come out. We will request concerned departments to investigate.