ED: Namratha Cheated Couples in Surrogacy Scam

Hyderabad: A day after conducting raids, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday said that the owner of Universal Srushti Fertility and Research Centre, Dr A. Namratha, who has been practising in the fertility field for over a decade, had been collecting large sums in cash and investing them in immovable properties.

The ED initiated its probe on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Gopalapuram police for fraud, cheating, criminal conspiracy, illegal surrogacy and child trafficking. Investigators alleged that Dr Namratha orchestrated a surrogacy racket through her clinic with the help of employees and agents, offering childless couples babies under the guise of legitimate surrogacy.

Couples were persuaded to opt for surrogacy instead of IVF. According to the initial complaint, couples were told their own eggs and sperm would be used to create embryos, which would then be implanted into a surrogate mother arranged by the clinic. They were assured that the clinic would handle all documentation and deliver a healthy child after DNA confirmation. For this service, Dr Namratha reportedly demanded Rs 30 lakh — half by cheque and half in cash, the latter claimed to be paid to the surrogate.

However, when a male child was handed over to one couple, DNA verification revealed he was not biologically theirs. The probe found that agents were involved in recruiting poor and vulnerable pregnant women, offering them money to surrender their babies at birth.

According to the ED, several couples were defrauded in this manner, with large amounts collected in both cheque and cash. A portion was given to surrogates and agents as commission, while the bulk was retained by Dr Namratha and allegedly used for personal purposes, including the purchase of properties.