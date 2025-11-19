ED Collects Evidence On iBomma Case From Police

Hyderabad:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly collected evidence from the city police to probe the Immadi Ravi-iBomma piracy case for money laundering, particularly the illegal revenue generated through betting apps that were linked to the pirated broadcasts.

A special team will investigate Ravi’s multiple national and international financial transactions, including cryptocurrency trails and money generated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) through the promotion of betting apps. His international transactions and online payments made through his network are already under scrutiny, sources in the ED disclosed.



Through the iBomma website, Ravi gained prominence over the years by releasing HD-quality pirated films using sophisticated software, often uploading them within a couple of hours of theatrical release on his illegal website.



The ED’s technical team, based on details from cybercrime officials, discovered that despite repeated efforts during the investigation to block or delete the content using Cloudflare mechanisms, Ravi and his backend technical team continued to operate multiple servers in rotation. Using betting-ad-based revenue strategies, proxy domains, and mirror links, the pirated content repeatedly resurfaced multiple times, sources further disclosed.