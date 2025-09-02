ED Attaches Accused’s Properties In Bhoodan Case

Hyderabad:The Enforcement Directorate-Hyderabad seized properties worth Rs 4.8 crore of Mohd. Munawar Khan and his wife Faiqa Taha Khan, in connection with a money laundering case against his mother Khader Unissa and others. They are accused of falsely claiming land in Nagaram in what is known as the Bhoodan land irregularities case at Maheshwaram.

The attached properties are situated at Banjara Hills, Tolichowki and Shamshabad. The seizure was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The agency initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered on October 13, 2023, by the Maheshwaram police of Rangareddy district against private individuals and government officials for the illegal sale of government land involving forgery of documents and manipulation of revenue records.

The ED investigation revealed that government/Bhoodan land situated in Survey No. 181, Nagaram, Maheshwaram mandal, was falsely claimed by Khader Unissa and her son, Mohd. Munawar Khan, as ancestral property.

Revenue records were fraudulently mutated, and the land parcels were sold to several parties with the involvement of middlemen. These middlemen, in connivance with certain government officials, forged documents and manipulated revenue records, resulting in the land being de-notified from the prohibited list and later sold to private parties.



By illegally selling government/Bhoodan land, Khader Unissa and. Munawar Khan, generated proceeds of crime (POC) to the tune of `6.45 crore, the ED said. The money was utilised by Munawar Khan, inter alia, to acquire immovable properties in the name of his wife Faiqa Taha Khan.



Earlier, the ED questioned several senior officers, including IAS officer D. Amoy Kumar and revenue officials of Rangareddy district, in connection with the case and recorded their statements as part of the investigation.