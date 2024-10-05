Ecotourism Villages in Telangana Soon: Surekha

Hyderabad: Forests minister Konda Surekha on Saturday said the government had decided to develop several villages as ‘ecovillages’ where the traditional way of life and culture would be showcased and represent unique aspects of different regions.



The minister, who chaired a meeting at the Secretariat of the consultative committee on ecotourism, said the draft policy on ecotourism, approved by the committee, would be sent to the Chief Minister for final approval. Surekha said as part of efforts to develop and promote ecotourism in the state, the officials were instructed to explore the possibilities of ways and means to involve private parties to manage ecotourism centres.

According to a press release, Surekha said ecotourism centres should also be used as ‘study centres’, and all visitors to any ecotourism destination should be encouraged to plant a sapling to mark their visit.