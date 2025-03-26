 Top
ECI Serves Notice to Government on Iftar

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 March 2025 12:07 AM IST

The poll panel acts on BJP leader’s complaint, citing a breach of conduct ahead of Hyderabad MLC elections.

ECI Serves Notice to Government on Iftar
Election Commission of India building in New Delhi

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday served a notice to the state government for organising an iftar party in Hyderabad, in violation of the model code of conduct in place for the MLC election from the Hyderabad local authorities quota.

The poll panel’s action was based on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy against the government for organising the Iftar party on Tuesday. The ECI released a notification on March 24 regarding the biennial MLC election.

