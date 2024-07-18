Echoes of Noha resonate as Shias mark Ashura

Hyderabad: Shia Muslims observed the 10th day of Muharram on Wednesday with solemn processions commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrath Imam Hussain. The procession, led by an elephant carrying the alam, started from Bibi-ka-Alawa, the ashoorkhana in Dabeerpura, and saw thousands of participants engaging in 'Noha' chants.

Participants, clad in black attire and walking barefoot, followed the alam. The tradition of decorating the elephant before it reaches Bibi-ka-Alawa dates back more than 400 years to the Qutb Shahi era.

The procession, a significant event observed nationwide during Muharram, attracted devotees from various parts of the country. Along the route, stalls set up by community members offered sharbat (juice) and food to participants and bystanders alike.

Mir Muhammad Azmet Ali Khan Jah Bahadur, grandson of the Seventh Nizam, along with family members, performed the traditional Dhatti and Nazrana at Peeli Gate, opposite Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital in Purani Havel.

Passing through Yakutpura, Alijah Kotla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Mir Chowk, Miralam Mandi, Zehranagar, Dar-ul-Shifa, Imliban, and concluding at Chaderghat, the procession provided a moment for reflection and mourning for participants like Syed Mehdi Ali Abedi from Chadarghat.

Government officials, including Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and city police commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy, oversaw the arrangements and offered prayers to the Alam. Community leaders thanked the state government for ensuring proper arrangements, with chairman of the Waqf Board, Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, personally overseeing preparations at Bibi-ka-Alawa on Tuesday.





