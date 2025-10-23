EC to Use Jumbo EVMs in Jubilee Hills Bypolls

Hyderabad: With 81 candidates in the fray for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection, ahead of the eve of the withdrawal of nominations of Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ruled out the use of ballot papers for voting and reportedly asked officials to use M3 series of ‘jumbo-sized’ EVMs, each of which can accommodate 69 candidates, The normal EVM can feature 16 candidates.

"We have received a clear instruction from the ECI that there will be no ballot papers. We will use EVMs in all 410 polling booths in the Jubilee Hill bypolls. Based on the final list after withdrawals to be held on October 24, we will be ready to use jumbo EVMs of M3 series, in which we can accommodate at least 69 candidates details at a time. In normal EVMs, only 16 candidates' details are furnished for polling," sources said.

Similarly, the EC directed the officials to place a technical person to 10 polling centres each to monitor and solve the issues if any EVMs are getting technical snags.