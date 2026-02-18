 Top
EC to Hold Polls to 2 Rajya Sabha Seats in Telangana in March

Telangana
18 Feb 2026 11:21 AM IST

ECI Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the last date of filing nominations is March 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a notification to conduct polls in Telangana on March 16 for two Rajya Sabha seats, which will be vacant by April 9, 2026.

The polling would be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm. The term of office of two MPs - Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and K.R. Suresh Reddy from Telangana will conclude on April 9, 2026. ECI Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the last date of filing nominations is March 9.

Apart from conducting polls to Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana, the ECI would conduct elections to 37 seats in Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.


