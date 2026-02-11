EC Complaint Against Jagtial MLA Sanjay

Karimnagar: Former MLC and senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against sitting Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, a day ahead of the municipal elections.

In a letter to the EC, Jeevan Reddy alleged that the MLA was indulging in voter inducement and electoral malpractices in Jagtial and Raikal municipalities, and urged the commission to take immediate action to ensure free and fair polling.

The complaint has brought to the fore internal differences within the Jagtial Congress unit, which surfaced after Sanjay Kumar defected from the BRS to the Congress. Party sources said Jeevan Reddy was unhappy over the MLA’s induction and the alleged lack of consultation in the distribution of municipal tickets.

The timing of the complaint, coming hours before polling scheduled for February 11, has triggered political debate in the region, with observers noting that the public discord could affect the party’s prospects in the municipal elections.