EC Announces Poll Expenditure Limits for Local Body Candidates in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission has announced the expenditure limits for candidates contesting in the upcoming local body elections. It warned that any candidate who exceeds the prescribed limit or fails to submit their expenditure report within 45 days will face disqualification from contesting Panchayat Raj elections for three years. Even elected candidates risk losing their posts if they do not comply with the rules under Section 238 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.



Limits for ZPTC and MPTC Candidates:



The expenditure ceiling has been fixed at ₹4 lakh for ZPTC candidates and ₹1.5 lakh for MPTC candidates. Expenditure incurred by political parties on behalf of a candidate in a specific constituency will also be added to the candidate’s account. However, common expenses incurred by a party for general campaigning need not be shown in the candidate’s account.

Limits for Sarpanch and Ward Member Candidates:



For Gram Panchayats with a population of 5,000 or more (as per 2011 Census): Sarpanch candidates can spend up to ₹2.5 lakh, while ward member candidates have a ceiling of ₹50,000.



For Gram Panchayats with a population below 5,000: Sarpanch candidates can spend up to ₹1.5 lakh, and ward member candidates up to ₹30,000.



Mandatory Submission of Accounts:



All candidates must submit their final election expenditure reports to the respective authorities within 45 days of the announcement of results. ZPTC candidates must submit their reports to the ZP CEO, while Sarpanch, ward member, and MPTC candidates must submit to the MPDO.

The Commission clarified that failure to submit accounts in the prescribed format and timeline will render candidates ineligible to contest elections for the next three years. If an elected candidate fails to comply, their victory will be declared null and void, resulting in loss of office.

