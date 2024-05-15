Eating mutton proves costly for elderly man in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a relief to an elderly person, who had been suffering from pain for over a month due to a mutton bone stuck in his esophagus, was relieved after its removal on Tuesday.

Going into details, a 66-year-old man, identified as Sriram from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, was suffering from throat pain for over a month. He got a 3.5 cm mutton bone stuck in his esophagus when he ate mutton at a wedding.

Unable to tolerate the discomfort, Sriram visited a local doctor who mistook it for a gastric issue. As the pain continued, the elder approached a reputed hospital in Hyderabad.



After diagnosis at the hospital, it was found that a bone was stuck in his throat causing esophageal ulcers. The doctors later performed an endoscopic procedure to remove the bone.