Eateries Shutting Down or Shifting to Firewood

Hyderabad: Shortage of LPG cylinders is disrupting Hyderabad’s food streets, with several vendors temporarily shutting shops, cutting down menus or shifting to firewood and induction stoves to stay afloat.

For many pushcart vendors and small stalls, cooking without gas has become nearly impossible. Some vendors said they waited a few days hoping supply would improve, but with no clarity, many are changing what they sell.

A tea stall owner in Tarnaka said he has stopped making tea entirely as boiling large quantities on induction stoves is difficult. Instead, he now sells juices and cold drinks that can be prepared using a blender. Another vendor in Abids. who usually serves Chinese dishes said he has switched to items like Maggi that can be cooked more easily on electric stoves.

Across several streets, menus are shrinking. Sandwiches, biscuits and other ready-to-serve items are replacing cooked food that requires gas burners.

The ripple effect is spreading through the supply chain as well. Mohammed Abdul Majeed, owner of the Pista House restaurant chain, said the crisis is affecting not just kitchens but also suppliers and workers. “Every day we usually serve around 500 customers across the city from about 42 outlets,” he said.

“Now many items apart from biryani are difficult to prepare. Biscuits and sandwiches remain, but dishes like Chinese, tandoor or Mughlai are hard because they depend heavily on gas.” Many other restaurants like Shah Ghouse too, have moved to firewood cooking.

Another restaurant owner said the shortage is also affecting staff and suppliers. “Milk, vegetables and other items are going to waste because we stopped some orders. Mutton, fish and prawns orders have also been reduced. If there is no work, staff cannot earn or eat,” while Majid said that his own staff has nothing left to eat.

Restaurants trying to shift to firewood cooking face another challenge. “Older chefs knew how to cook on firewood, but many younger staff didn't. We had to call back senior cooks to train them on the job,” Majid said, adding that it is unclear how long the situation will continue.

Vendors also say the crisis is hitting suppliers. A vegetable vendor Karthikeya N, from Shamshabad, said he usually travels nearly 100 km to deliver produce to the city, but many orders have now stopped.

Bachelors living in rented spaces too are bearing the brunt of this. “I tried placing an order for biryani and nothing was available during peak lunch hours. Another rice bowl place that I frequently place an order from, hiked its price by Rs.40. I had to leave work midway and go looking for food physically,” Sravan Gandipally said.

Manish Yadav, a pani puri stall owner said he has just enough gas supply until tomorrow and will be forced to shut shop if he can’t get on.

Some traders are now looking at electric cooking options if the government offers subsidies. Until then, many say the shortage is creating cascading problems for vendors, workers and suppliers across the city’s food economy.