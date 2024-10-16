Eatala Seeks Devp Funds, RRR Compensation

Hyderabad:Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar along with BJP Rangareddy district president Sama Ranga Reddy met Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and explained the issues of the Regional Ring Road project and requested him to address the plight of poor farmers by providing them competitive compensation for the lands they lost for the acquisition.

Rajendar also met Union minister of urban development Manoharlal Khattar and congratulated him on the historic win of the party, for the third consecutive time in Haryana. He also discussed the coal ash issue in the NTPC Ramagundam. Eatala said Khattar assured to look into improving urban infrastructure issues in the Malkajgiri parliament area.