Eatala Hits Out at Telangana Govt Over Flood Relief

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Thursday accused the Congress government of failing to provide timely aid to flood-hit families. He demanded a statewide assessment of crop and property loss and immediate financial assistance for every affected household.



Speaking at a free healthcare camp organised by the BJP’s Medchal Urban unit under Seva Pakwada, Rajendar criticised the “indifferent attitude” of the government. “In many low-lying areas, houses were submerged and essential commodities destroyed. Every family must receive adequate financial aid, without considerations of politics or money,” he said.

Calling for a permanent flood management strategy, he urged the state to modernise nalas and strengthen infrastructure. “Asphalt roads have been completely washed away. A 10-minute journey is now taking an hour. Repairs must be taken up on a war footing,” he noted.

He also stressed the need for health camps in flood-hit areas to prevent fungus-related and water-borne diseases, and urged the government to deploy special teams to clear mud and debris from damaged homes.

The programme was attended by Medchal Urban district president Malla Reddy, former BJYM state president Bhanu Prakash, senior BJP leader R.K. Srinivas, Seva Paksham state co-convener Geeta Murthy, corporators Shravan, Rajyalakshmi, Meena Upender Reddy, Sunita Yadav and others.