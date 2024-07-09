Eatala flays Congress Govt for ignoring unemployment issues in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender here on Tuesday criticized the Congress government for failing to address the issues related to unemployed youth in the State.

Interacting with media persons, he said the unemployed youth supported the Congress during Assembly elections held in November 2023 hoping that they would get jobs if the ruling BRS was defeated during polls. After the Congress came to power, the State government apparently ignored the promises made in its election manifesto, he said.

Stating that the BJP was extending solidarity to the agitation taken up by the unemployed, Rajender said the party leaders and cadre would directly participate in the agitations organized by the youth in future. The members of BJYM were also staging demonstrations demanding the State government provide jobs to the youth.

“We really appreciate the commitment of the BJYM cadre as they continue their fight against the government in spite of facing lathi-charge in the hands of police and putting them in jail,” he said, adding that the party leadership would extend necessary support to the BJYM cadre.

Rajender said the youth developed resentment towards the Congress government for its failure to address their issues in the last six months, he said. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave several promises to the people during Assembly elections and the State government was running the administration in contrast to it, Rajender alleged.

He said the students were demanding the State government increase the number of jobs and then give a notification and ensure a gap between every competitive exam. “We humbly request the State government to come to the rescue of the youth and resolve their demands,” he urged.

Referring to demolition of houses carried out by the municipal officials in Phirzadiguda, he found fault with the officials concerned for rendering poor people homeless. The people would teach a fitting lesson to the State government for working against their interests, he added.