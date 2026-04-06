Eat Right Mela to Champion Healthy Living

Hyderabad: The food safety department is set to organise a two‑part public engagement programme on Monday with the theme “Together for Health: Stand with Science”, as part of the health week under the government’s 99‑day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika.

Officials stated that the event will begin with a 2.5‑km walk on Necklace Road. The second part of the programme will be the Eat Right Mela at Nature Cure Hospital in Balkampet, focusing on awareness, training and recognition in food safety.

Food handlers will be trained in safe and hygienic practices, and certificates will be awarded to recognise excellence in hygiene rating, Eat Right schools, Eat Right campuses and registered street food vendors.

A Millet Mela will also be organised to showcase the health benefits of millets and encourage better food choices. Authorities added that live demonstrations of common food adulterants will be conducted by the State Food Testing Laboratory.