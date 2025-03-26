East zone officials inspect the procession route on Wednesday for the Sri Rama Navami festival on April 6

Hyderabad:Ahead of the Sri Rama Navami festival on April 6, xast zone DCP B. Balaswamy, zonal police officials and heads of civic authorities inspected the shobha Yatra procession route.

They inspected the route from Begum Bazaar Chatri to the Hanuman Vyamshala at Ramkote, via Swastik Mirchi, Bartan Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar mosque, Gowliguda, Putlibowli and Andhra Bank.

The inspection was carried out to organise a smooth passage for the procession without any hindrance, said Afzalgunj station house officer Nunavath Ravi.

