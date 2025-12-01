Eashwari Bai Memorial Award presented to Seethakka

Hyderabad:Panchayat raj and rural development minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) was awarded the Eashwari Bai Memorial Award as part of the 107th birth anniversary celebrations of J. Eashwari Bai, who fought for the rights of women, and contributed immensely for Telangana’s struggle.

Dr J Geeta Reddy, a former minister and the chairperson of Eashwari Bai Memorial Trust, along with other dignitaries such as Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, minister G Vivek Venkatswamy among others handed over the award to Seethakka, recognising her services to the society and for inspiring women.

“Given her significant contribution to society before and after becoming the Minister, our entire team has unanimously decided to award her,” said Geeta Reddy, the daughter of Eashwari Bai while felicitating the minister.

Earlier minister Vivek recalled the services of Eashwari Bai in various capacities as a teacher and as a politician. The minister said that she stood as inspiration to not only women but to Dalit community.

A disciplined teacher who later transformed as seasoned politician not only fought for the rights of women, but contributed immensely for Telangana’s struggle. Vivek emphasised that Eashwari Bai inspired everyone as to how one can give back to the society through charity. “This humane behavior fuels passion to do more and inspires the individuals to help others through more charity work,” he added.

Cantonment MLA N. Ganesh, Khairatabad corporator P Vijaya Reddy, TGIIC chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy, Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy chairperson Alekhya Punjala were present on the occasion.