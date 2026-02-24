Ease of Doing Business 2.0 Soon, Says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon roll out Ease of Doing Business 2.0 as part of its strategy to position the State as a preferred global investment destination, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Growth X 2026 conference organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at JRC Convention Centre, Jubilee Hills.

Sridhar Babu said the proposed policy would be developed through stakeholder consultations with the objective of accelerating industrial growth, strengthening investor confidence, and providing greater assurance to investors.

Emphasizing that growth must be planned and not accidental, he said the government had prepared Telangana Vision 2047 to guide long-term economic expansion. The State, currently a $200-billion economy, aims to grow to $1 trillion by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047, he reiterated.

To achieve these goals and ensure balanced regional development, the government has adopted a three-pronged strategy — “CURE, PURE and RARE”.

He stated that the government’s agenda is to bring every region — from urban centres to rural areas — onto the growth path. Highlighting structural shifts in the economy, the Minister said technologies such as artificial intelligence and Industry 5.0 are reshaping work culture and business models, and that future competitiveness would depend on strong ecosystems rather than individual companies.

He said the State was committed to building the future proactively rather than waiting for it to unfold. He added that the State government seeks to function not merely as a regulatory authority granting approvals, but as a collaborative partner working alongside industry, and invited entrepreneurs to work closely with the government.