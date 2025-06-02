Early Monsoons Lure Tourists To Waterfalls In Kuntala, Pochera, Kadam

ADILABAD: The early arrival of the monsoon is drawing visitors from across the state to popular waterfalls like Kuntala and Pochera, as well as the Kadam irrigation project, in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Last year the region saw lower footfall.

The unseasonal early monsoon has led to a surge in tourists flocking to Pochera Waterfall and the scenic Kadam Project. Families are making the most of the pleasant weather, with many parents enquiring with forest officials about water flow levels to plan visits with their children before schools reopen.

Parents are planning a trip for their children to Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls before their schools reopen on June 12.

Each day, several families from various places are visiting Pochera Waterfall, while the water flow at Kuntala Waterfall remains low. Officials expect the flow to increase within the next two to three days.

The water flow will increase at Kuntala waterfall as rains are lashing upstream areas in Boath, Ichoda, Neredigonda mandals and also in the bordering Maharashtra.

Chanti from Boath noted that, unlike last year, the early monsoon has brought water to Pochera Waterfall, attracting visitors much earlier this season. He said some of his friends from Hyderabad and Karimnagar and Nizamabad are enquiring about the flow of water at Kuntala and Pochera apart from the right time to visit these waterfalls.

The forest officials are taking safety measures to avoid untoward incidents. They said tourists will not be allowed to go close to the gushing flood water at the bottom of the waterfalls.

On the other hand, construction works of Haritha hotel, swimming pool and cottages are going on at Kuntala waterfall for tourists to stay and works are being supervised by the Tourism Department and ITDA.

It is learnt that some local Adivasi youth came forward to provide services like stay and transportation at nominal charges at Gundala waterfall located in the interior areas of Gundala village in Tiryani mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The road route from Nirmal to Jannaram is also attracting tourists and visitors with greenery in the Kawal Tiger Reserve.