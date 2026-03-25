Early Heatwave Grips Adilabad; Temperatures Touch 39°C

Adilabad: Adilabad district is experiencing unusually high temperatures ahead of peak summer, with mercury levels ranging between 37°C and 39°C over the past few days.

The intense heat has forced people to remain indoors during afternoons, with reduced outdoor activity across the district.

The rising temperatures have also triggered drinking water issues, as streams and rivulets are drying up. In rural and tribal areas, women are facing hardships as they are forced to travel longer distances to fetch water.

Residents have begun using air coolers and air conditioners to cope with the heat. Social activities have also been affected, with people avoiding long travel for functions and limiting their time at gatherings.

Many prefer to step out only in the evenings to avoid the harsh daytime conditions.







