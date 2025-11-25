Early Detection of Anxiety May Help Children, Say Psychologists

Hyderabad: Attentive parenting, early recognition of behavioural changes influenced by peers, and timely psychiatric intervention can significantly reduce juvenile crime, say psychologists, who were counselling juvenile home inmates at Saidabad.

During their interaction with juveniles involved drug abuse, heinous offences including murder, and crimes against women, psychiatrists said parents must pay attention to warning signs — children not listening, frequently stepping out, deviating from usual behaviour, excessive phone use or coming home late.

According to Dr Jyoti, a psychiatrist and in charge of the de-addiction centre, said that a boy, who allegedly stabbed a girl multiple times in Kukatpally over a cricket bat, has undergone nearly 26 counselling sessions as of November 19. Although quiet and obedient, he suffers from severe anxiety.

“The boy told psychiatrists that he had repeatedly asked his mother for a cricket bat. When the girl — the victim—called him a thief, he lost control, possibly influenced by what he watched on television.”

Dr Jyoti said that the boy witnessed domestic violence, regularly watched crime shows like CID, and maintained daily diaries — filling three notebooks in just three months.

“A school dropout, he spent most of his time at home except when playing cricket. He had repeatedly asked his mother to buy him a bat. But owing to her financial condition, she could not fulfil his request. But the boy, having failed to understand their reality, became fixated on having a bat. When the girl accused him of stealing, he lost control and killed her.”

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Telangana recorded a marginal rise in juveniles involved in crime. In 2023, 1,151 juveniles were apprehended, compared to 1,096 in 2022 and 1,152 in 2021 — an increase of 55 cases over the previous year.

Drug-related cases form 40-50 per cent of the psychological intervention load, with 10-20 per cent of these children requiring medication. Nearly 95 per cent of the families belong to below-poverty-line households.

In crimes against women, children often lack awareness of the POCSO Act; therefore, as part of community-based punishment, they are asked to create awareness among peers.

In one case, a mother reported that her son had stopped studying and was always outdoors. Counselling later revealed that his peer group had introduced him to drugs. Subtle signs such as reduced interaction and increased screen time must be monitored carefully. WHO guidelines recommend restricting screen exposure to two hours a day, Dr Jyoti added.

S. Charvak, deputy director, Juvenile Welfare Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children Department, said, “We provide vocational training to children who are sentenced, enabling them to secure jobs upon release. AC mechanics teach skills along with training in weaving and plumbing. We also facilitate mulaqats between 3 pm and 5 pm daily, and children can make phone calls to their families whenever needed.”

Naveen, ACP, Juvenile Welfare Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children Department, explained that vocational training has shown positive outcomes. “Recently, a child who was imprisoned as a habitual offender with nearly 37 petty cases is now working with Urban Clap after receiving AC mechanic training in the Juvenile Home, Saidabad,” he said.

He said the boy, who had dropped out of school, passed Class 10 and Intermediate through open examinations while in home. His criminal behaviour stemmed from severe neglect — he and his disabled brothers were abandoned by their parents and left with a maid. “He is still in touch with us, and we are happy that he is now working for a reputable company,” Naveen said.

According to officials, children from below-the-poverty-line families are more vulnerable to vices, increasing their likelihood of committing crimes. In one instance, a boy addicted to drugs, especially ganja, sought easy money and engaged in burglaries and snatchings to earn around Rs 500 a day to sustain his addiction.