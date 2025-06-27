EAPCET Counselling Begins On Saturday

Hyderabad, June 27: The department of technical education on Friday released the admission schedule for the first phase of TG Eapcet engineering web counselling, announcing that registrations for the first phase would begin on Saturday.

Qualified candidates are required to enter their basic details, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between June 28 and July 7. Certificate verification will be conducted from July 1 to 8 and web options entry will be open from July 6 to 10.

The mock seat allotment will be announced on or before July 13. Based on this, candidates can revise their web options, if necessary, on July 14 and 15. Provisional seat allotment will be declared on or before July 18. Candidates allotted seats must pay the tuition fee and complete self-reporting online between July 18 and 22.

Two additional phases of web counselling will follow. Centralised internal sliding — allowing students to shift from one branch to another within the same college — will be conducted on August 18 and 19. Seats under the internal sliding category will be allotted on August 22.

Spot admission guidelines for all colleges will be published on the official website on August 23. For more information, candidates may visit the official counselling website at tgeapcet.nic.in.





Girls outperformed boys by over 6 percentage points in the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations held this June, with an overall state pass percentage of 73.35. While boys managed 71.05 per cent pass, girls crossed 77.08. Among districts, Jangaon was the only one to report a perfect 100 per cent pass rate. Sangareddy trailed the list, recording just 55.90 per cent pass.

A total of 42,834 students had registered for the supplementary exams conducted between June 3 and 13 of whom 38,741 appeared and 28,415 passed.

Revaluation applications and recounting options are open till July 7. The cost is `500 per subject for recounting and `1,000 for re-verification along with a photocopy of the evaluated script. Students applying for re-verification do not need to apply separately for recounting.

Results are available online for 10 days through the DGE Telangana website. Students who have passed will be awarded an SSC Pass Certificate mentioning both internal and external marks alongside grades for co-curricular activities.

A few results have been temporarily withheld due to missing data from schools or valuation centres. These are expected to be cleared soon. The department also reminded that children with special needs continue to receive concessions introduced in 2022 under GO 27.

Following the release of SSC Advanced supplementary results, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the Phase -2 admission schedule for first year Intermediate courses up to July 31, with no further extension.

Principals of all colleges offering the two-year course were directed to admit eligible students until the last date. The board urged parents and students to ensure admissions taken only in affiliated colleges by checking the recognized institutions on official websites at acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

A delegation from the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) met with senior education department officials on Thursday to present their inputs on the draft Bill proposing fee regulation in private schools and junior colleges. The association reiterated its earlier concerns and suggestions regarding the Bill’s implementation framework and financial impact on budget schools.

In their formal representation submitted last month, TRSMA had requested the government to permit annual fee revisions based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus a five per cent margin. They argued that this model, used in states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, would reduce bureaucratic delays and allow institutions to meet rising operational expenses without breaching fairness. Any revision above the suggested threshold, they said, should still be routed through the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) for clearance.

The association had suggested that fee slabs be determined across four academic stages like pre-primary, primary, upper primary, and high school, based on curriculum and co-curricular offerings at each level. Representatives said this structure would better match fee expectations to the kind of education provided, particularly for budget private schools that serve a large section of middle- and lower-income families.

Though no formal commitments were made, education department officials took note of the submissions placed on record. TRSMA office-bearers said they were hopeful that their inputs would help develop a more balanced bill that supports both student welfare and school sustainability.



